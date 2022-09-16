It is no news that internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido is a collector and lover of expensive jewellery, which he enjoys flaunting

The Afrobeat artist is famous for his love for expensive jewellery and what a collection of them he owns, from his N40m diamond Frog face necklace to his 400k Richard Mille wristwatch

Davido once revealed during an interview that on an average day when going out, the entire worth of jewellry he uses could cost over N814m; wow!

In this article, we've decided to take a look at 7 of the singer's expensive pieces of jewellery and their worth

Internationally famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke better known as Davido, is renowned for his love for jewellery and is even regarded by some as a collector.

The singer has, over the years, set the internet ablaze with some of the expensive jewels he throws on and just how much they cost.

Singer Davido never shies from flaunting his wealth, and he does so by splurging big on expensive jewellery Photo credit: @davido/@richardmille/@icebox

Some of those pieces of jewellery have become even a logo, that once they're seen automatically, people recognise them and who owns them or whose fan they're.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights 7 most popular expensive jewellery owned by Davido

1. Richard Mille wristwatch-$400k:

The Swizz-made wristwatch is one of the most expensive assets owned by the singer. David once revealed that Richard Mille's RM11-02 wristwatch cost him $400,000.

2. 30BG diamond necklace:

The 30BG necklace is another of the singer's most expensive jewellery pieces. The chain has engraved the inscription '30 Billion Gang', a map of Africa and Nigeria, the Naira sign, and the DMW logo as the central pendant.

Celebrity jeweller Ice Box shared a video on his social media platform revealing that the necklace cost N150 million Naira, approximately $130,000 at the time David acquired it.

3. 30 BG diamond finger ring:

OBO just knows how to splurge this cash, and diamond-encrusted finger rings are not left out of his collections. The singer, a while back, was on record to have acquired a finger ring that cost him around N145m.

The super bowl championship-styled ring had the inscription 30BG and is regarded as one of the most expensive pieces of jewellery on earth.

4. The Frog face diamond pendant:

Another of the singer's diamond collections is his famous Frog face pendant which he acquired some years back.

The celebrity American jeweller Ice Box also crafted this marvel; the diamond-encrusted pendant, along with its chain, was valued at around N100m when Davido acquired it.

It is just a beauty to behold.

5. Franc Vila wristwatch:

The DMW boss also owns a Franc Vila timepiece; this watch includes leather, rubber, and chain straps that are interchangeable to fit whatever style a person intends to have at different times.

Davido bought the diamond-encrusted Franc Vila wristwatch for N90.2 million.

6. OBO diamond encrusted necklace:

The DMW boss also owns an OBO diamond-encrusted necklace, fashioned from some of the rarest precious stones on planet earth. It was revealed that the customised piece of jewellery cost around $200,000 and 36.3 million in Naira.

7. Rolex wristwatch:

Another of the singer's expensive pieces of jewellery is his Rolex wristwatch. The timepiece is estimated to have cost the singer around $30,000.

Source: Legit.ng