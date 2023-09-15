Music star Davido caused a buzz with an offer he made to a host at the recent MTV Music Video Awards

Davido offered to fly the interviewer to Lagos on his private jet after she revealed she had never been to Nigeria before

The DMW label's offer saw many Nigerian netizens claiming she could end up as the singer's next baby mama

A trending video showing the moment Nigerian international act Davido offered to fly female host Amelia Dimoldenberg on his private jet to Lagos has stirred reactions online.

Amelia Dimoldenberg, while conversing with Davido at the recent MTV Music Video Awards (VMA), revealed she had never been to Lagos, Nigeria.

Video as Davido invites an interviewer to Lagos. Credit: @davido @ameliadimz

Source: Instagram

Davido, known for his generosity, was quick to to bring her to the country, a comment which appeared to stunned Amelia, who expressed excitement on her first private jet experience.

Amelia, however, jokingly asked Davido if there was a jacuzzi on his jet.

Responding with a grin, Davido revealed his jet doesn't have a jacuzzi as he promised Amelia an elegant shower on board.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian netizens react to Davido's video with a host at the MTV

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

ilovetrish:

"But there's a shower that killed me ."

mc_bbm:

"Davido licking his lips like his in a competition."

victor.porter.5205:

"Is the(but there is a shower)for me?another baby mama on the way."

sure_badboi00:

"Davido is a very badboi,,, he said there’s a shower inside ."

kasie_samuel99:

"Bad guy you will send her what? And she said she never be in what before? She done fall you go fk too abi... Bad guy I just dey look your eyes bro."

michontheproducer:

"Happy boy vibes @davido that’s the sauce right there …..⭐️."

