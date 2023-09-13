The Nigerian entertainment scene was thrown into mourning on Tuesday, September 13, as singer, Mohbad passed away

As Mohbad was laid to rest, netizens have been thrown into more confusion by a scary post by celebrity, DJ Kaywise

Kaywise in a post on his Instagram page revealed he would be ending it all tonight, September 13, which Nigerians have translated as an attempt to take his life

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

As Nigerians continue to mourn the tragic death of singer Mohbad, DJ Kaywise shared a cryptic post that has sent panic across social media.

With a scary post on his official Instagram page, the DJ revealed he would end it all by 9 pm today, September 13.

Netizens beg DJ Kaywise not to end his life Photo credit: @djkaywise

Source: Instagram

According to him, he did his best, and the nature of the message has got netizens thinking it has to do with his life.

See Kaywise's post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tonto Dikeh, Teddy QA and others react to DJ Kaywise's post

A lot of people have taken the DJ's post as a subtle and final cry for help, and his comment section has been flooded with please from fans and celebrities.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

tontolet:

"@djkaywise We don’t know personally but my brother @obitaris101 sent this post to me. I’m not here by mistake, I just want you to know that you are enough, you are loved and no matter what the situation is nothing last forever… No man is weak but a man who gives up has weakness in his heart. I know that’s not you, I just want you to know it wil all be ok."

iamteddya:

"Wetin really dey happen na? Kaywise no do like that my bro!"

thepamilerin:

"Abeg now .. Abeg don’t do this."

thapartyturner:

"end what ooo … end the fight abi … okay, sha come live con and explain everything "

official_dexto_ranking:

"Whatever you’re going through my brother please remember God is with you and your fans are with you don’t end anything abeg 2023 don show us enough already ☹️"

iam_yq:

"Guy cool down bro! I’ve know you to be a warrior and a survivor since the get go. No be now wey you don rise you go let depression win. I knew you would eventually find a way out because Joy comes in the morning."

maziobinna_01:

"This is deep but some may take it as kids play. Please his family and friends should check on him asap. Life is hard now you never can tell what his passing through."

aduukeadee:

"You still get time to post say you wan end am abeg safe journey my brother "

Singer Mohbad buried amid tears in Ikorodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that live videos from Mohbad's burial in the Ikorodu area of Lagos emerged online as young people in the neighbourhood gathered to pay tributes to the singer.

In another video, some young people were seen singing as they mourned Mohbad and made bold claims about the singer's death.

Tears flowed freely as Imole as he was fondly called was finally laid to rest.

Source: Legit.ng