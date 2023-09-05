A video on YouTube of a Fuji musician who 9ice claimed chased him away from the genre trends online

Morufu Oniru was in a skit with famous Yoruba Taxi Driver skit maker Adisa, who confronted the Fuji musician with the allegation made by 9ice a while back on Teju Babyface's show

In the trending video, Adisa accused Morufu of being a fierce "Juju" man whose voodoo prowess is the reason 9ice left Fuji for Afrobeat

A recent skit video by popular Yoruba YouTuber Adisa the Taxi Driver getting to meet a local Fuji musician by the name Morufu Oniru, who was alleged to have used metaphysical powers to block 9ice's voice during a concert in Abeokuta trends.

In the viral clip, Adisa tried to confirm the name of Morufu and if he knows 9ice very well. He also showed an excerpt from 9ice's interview with popular talk show host Teju Babyface.

Video of Fuji musician Morufu Oniru, who allegedly chased singer 9ice out of the local genre trends online. Photo credit: @9iceofficial/@adisaonitaxi/@alagbedeohuntv

Source: Instagram

In the excerpt, 9ice was heard revealing that Morufu Oniru was the reason he left Fuji music after what happened at a concert they were supposed to both perform at in Abeokuta.

My voice and all the instruments at the show just stopped working - 9ice said

The Gbamu Gbamu singer shared during an interview with Teju Babyface that his voice just disappeared when he stepped on stage, and all the instruments stopped working.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But as soon as he got off stage and Morufu Oniru went back on stage, everything started working again.

Watch the viral Yoruba skit below:

See how fans reacted to the clip online

@michaelomotayo7928:

"Always entertaining Adisa."

@hadjiaramaliifartv:

"I like how u allow him explain his path for defence. Only God knows all we don't knw."

@yinkss12:

"I keep coming here for Morufu Oniru."

@ibrahimomobolaji6640:

"I think this opportunity for him to be more popular.he also use it to sing in the album."

@jeremiahademolu:

"This guy pushed 9ice to colourful destiny."

@oloyedeolamilekan2663:

" Oniru Morufu MACHINE ❤."

@OdulateOlalekan-qz7hd:

"Wow!!!!! Dis is wonderful African Yoruba v Bluetooth ..charm dey ooooo."

@aduratungba2965:

"Olofar o I believe i will not die with laugh , I swear too much."

@koladeolasoji9984:

"That's why he needs to introduce himself but nice has put his name on the wall of the street."

@akanoabdulrahmon1237:

"...Den show 9ice real ẹgba."

Video of 9ice with MC Oluomo at KWAM 1's 66th birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Friday, March 3, came with a surprise birthday celebration for veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1 or K1, as he clocked 66 in 2023.

The surprise birthday party, organized by the singer's wife Emmanuella, was star-studded as famous faces in the country stormed the event to celebrate K1.

Video clips from the event showed the likes of 9ice, MC Oluomo, and Dayo Amusa, among others, in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng