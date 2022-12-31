Nigerian veteran singer 9ice and his wife Sunkanmi marked their 3rd wedding anniversary with lovely pictures online

9ice in a message to his wife described her as his number one cheerleader, source of motivation and strength

Netizens have taken to social media to react to 9ice's 3rd wedding anniversary, with some congratulating him

Popular Nigerian singer Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice and his wife, Sunkanmi, on Friday, December 30 marked their 3rd wedding anniversary.

9ice shared cute pictures as he confirmed to his wife it's forever with her. The Gongo Aso singer also thanked his wife for being a part of his life.

Singer 9ice calls his wife his cheerleader. Credit: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

In his words:

''12 years of friendship 3 years married Forever to go… Eru to ju owo elo, Abeeni my no 1 cheerleader, my source of motivation and strength. Thanks for being a part of my life. My lovely wife. Happy Anniversary"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See 9ice’s post below:

See another picture 9ice shared:

Reactions as 9ice and wife mark 3rd anniversary

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

plantain bender:

"It's the way he renders his own panegyrics for me - Abolore Akande Adigun Alapomeji Ajifolajifaola. Baba Zion, happy wedding anniversary to you and your wife!"

olasaad:

"Majority of couples actually married in December. Happy wedding anniversary to us all."

we4all:

"This Nice is good looking sha. He's got Tuface kind of youthful looks. And this his wife....so she was in one corner while Nice was still married and patiently waiting for her shift to start. 3 years has elapsed. One more year to go before the inevitable happens."

pochestmina:

"Happy Anniversary to them. Baba don 'repent' all of a sudden. grin grin grin."

Fans compare 9ice to Asake

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian fans and lovers of good music while applauding talented singer Asake over the success of his debut album titled Mr Money With The Vibes compared him to 9ice.

Some netizens claimed Asake is better than 9ice, while others said the Gongo Aso crooner was the better singer.

One said:

"Love Asake....but 9ice made Gongo Aso, Party Rider AND Street Credibility Please, put some RESPEK on that Man's Name lol."

Source: Legit.ng