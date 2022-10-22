Mavins Record superstar Rema has sparked a major conversation online after images of him at the beach with a woman surfaced online

The singer, since his big break into the music industry, is yet to go public with any of his relationships, which is why this has caught the attention of many

Rema, in the video images online, was seen with the mystery lady in close quarters, sharing private moments in an atmosphere that looked like a date

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Rema trends online after images of him and a mystery woman at the beach hit the internet.

Immediately after the images surfaced online, Nigerians took to the singer's page, querying him to come public and quell the rumours about his relationship status.

However, Rema is yet to confirm if the mystery woman is his lover or not. The Jonzing world artist is currently on a music tour across Europe.

One of his recent performances in Copenhagen, Sweden, grabbed many headlines across the Nigerian music scene.

See the images of Rema and his mystery woman below:

See some of the reactions the images of Rema and his mystery stirred online:

@asa_chuuu:

"Second slide got me thinking. Is he introducing the girl to the water?"

@ekene5020:

"Yes it’s what you are thinking, both of them are mami water."

@chily_pearl:

"Rema is giving us Justin Bieber style."

@thegeminicookiee:

"Rema school don resume try dey focus."

@yingi_d_artiste:

"We don find Dumebi"

@trechkid_sog1:

"Na video them Dey shoot Abeg."

@e___l___l___e___n:

"He said he has a girlfriend."

@ivieakhere:

"But the girl tall sha."

