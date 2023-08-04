Nollywood actress Funke Akindele refreshed the memories of her old-time fans with throwback scenes from her award-winning TV drama Jenifa's Diary

The montage she shared featured scenes of herself and her younger colleague, Juliana Olayode, which melted the hearts of netizens

Reacting to the post, Toyo Baby, as she is fondly called, got emotional about those moments she created magic with the filmmaker

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele brought back memories from her award-winning TV series Jenifa's Diary.

The videos she shared were a collage of some popular scenes she did with junior colleague Juliana Olayode.

Funke Akindele spurs memories with Jenifa's Diary Credit: @funkeakindele, @olayodejuliana

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, Toyo Baby, as she is fondly called, spoke about how she misses being a part of the show.

Reminiscing on her growth, she went on to share her desire to get back to the size she was at that time.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Oh Auntie, @funkejenifaakindele ❤️❤️❤️Why am I cryin? The brings back memories…. How can I be this size again?"

See Funke Akindele's post below

Internet users react to Funke Akindele's old video with Toyo Baby

See how fans and netizens admired the old camaraderie between the filmmaker and the rising act:

fruitsmedic_care:

"When is Toyo baby coming back."

feranmi_music:

"Buh fr fr, shey Jenifa sef go boarding house ni?"

_bukola.oyin:

"This made me laugh, thank you for bringing wholesome happiness to people ❤️."

jagabanyoutube:

"Rub and xhine biti bawo now. I really miss toyo baby on jenifa shay. Her expression is always lite whenever jenifa talks."

sophie_rhesa:

"How I love jenifas diary. I'm such an interest and this series has been keeping me happy for years now."

liciousleo:

"It's official!!!. @funkejenifaakindele is a vampie!. Its not even debatable ❤️❤️."

Toyo Baby tenders heartfelt apology to Funke Akindele after 6 years fallout

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby, publicly apologised to her senior colleague and mentor, Funke Akindele, following their years-long feud.

Olayode recently resorted to her Instagram page to explain how her relationship with the film producer had ended.

Toyo Baby, as she is fondly called, pondered on how she made it to the spotlight overnight by playing the lead in Funke Akindele's series.

Source: Legit.ng