Popular skit maker Woli Agba has taken to social media to share his recent experience with armed robbers who invaded his home

The skit maker recounted how God kept him and his family as he expressed gratitude no life was taken

Popular celebrities and many of Woli Agba's fans and wellwishers have taken to his comment section to thank God on his behalf

Nigerian skit maker and gospel singer Ayobami Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba, in a recent post via his Instagram page, expressed gratitude to God on behalf of himself and his family.

Woli Agba is grateful to God after robbers invaded his home. Credit: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

Woli Agba, whose skit is centred around the gospel, revealed armed robbers attacked his house. He further stressed that no life was taken.

He wrote:

“Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept me and my family. Life wasn't taken. I am grateful to God. And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly. Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf my people. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans react to Woli Agba’s post

See some of their reactions below:

femiadebayosalami:

"ugh! Thank you Lord."

sotayogaga:

"Thanks to God for the gift of Life

bekesbukola:

"Thank God for life. There will be speedy restoration in Jesus name."

iamyetundebakare:

"Haaaa Oluwaseun gan ni oooo God be praised Aburu ko ni sele si gbogbo Loruko Jesu ♥️.Thank you Jesus ."

omowunmifolake:

"Thank you God for protecting your own."

ibilola_opaleke:

"Thank God for his protections. But those armed robbers get mind oo. They rob odindin Woli."

anney.oby:

"Glory to God ooo..God will keep you and your family from evil IJMN ❤️."

princess_arike_03:

"Thank you Lord."

ajiloretomilola:

"Thank you Lord. God will continue to protect you and your family."

ademidunprincess:

"Oluwaseun, thank God for keeping your family alive ."

Woli Agba bags honorary degree from Christian University

Woli Agba was conferred with an honorary degree by a tertiary institution called Triumphant Christian University of America, Legit.ng reported.

Woli Agba shared photos showing the moment he was being dressed, handed a certificate, and addressed the people that gathered.

Donned in his blue gown with a cap to match, the comedian had a big smile on his face as he was being awarded the degree.

Source: Legit.ng