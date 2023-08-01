Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Dimplenipple, is now the proud owner of a Mercedes Benz

Taking to her official Instagram page, she posted photos of herself posing with her new ride as she announced the good news

A number of netizens reacted to DJ Dimplenipple’s Benz, and many of them congratulated her

Popular Nigerian disk jockey Rachel Oluwabukola Martins, aka DJ Dimplenipple, has bought herself a Mercedes Benz.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite announced the good news of her Mercedes, and she also shared photos.

Fans react as DJ Dimplenipple buys new Mercedes Benz. Photos: @djdimplenipple

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Dimplenipple was seen rocking a blue outfit to match the colour of her car as she posed excitedly with the automobile.

The Nigerian celebrity disclosed that she paid for the car in full and went ahead to thank God as she congratulated herself.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Evidence don dey!!! E clear Congratulations to me.”

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate DJ Dimplenipple as she buys new Mercedes Benz

A number of fans took to Dimplenipple’s comment section to react to the news of her car. Many celebrated with her. Read some of their comments below:

bella_aiicha_:

“Congratulations my love, you deserve it. This is just the beginning for you, more to come.”

Iamlucyedet:

“Congratulations baby girl.”

iam_slimcase:

“Cus if evidence no Dey u go explain explain explain u go tire.”

Officiacici:

“You copped your favorite color in a car!!! You Dey whine grace ?? This is hugeeeeee.”

officiacici:

“This is just the beginning for you my love, more to come. When you follow life gradually your blessings will come to you gradually ❤️.”

desh4u:

“God do my own oo I don tire to explain.”

ojinere_gracey:

“A pretty ride for a pretty girl .”

Source: Legit.ng