Young Nigerian singer Crayon recently got his behind brutally dragged through the streets of Twitter as he and a troll got into an online altercation

Crayon had dropped a tweet referring to himself as the hottest player in the music industry and this sparked a reaction from a troll who slammed Crayon for having misplaced priorities

The Mavin label signee in response to the troll noted that the netizen was poor and poverty-stricken; however, this reply only strengthened the resolve of the assailant to clapback harder

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Crayon recently got his backside handed to him by a troll on Twitter as he was called the toilet cleaner for his record label boss, Don Jazzy.

The altercation started when the singer called himself the finest player in the music industry. However, one particular troll wasn't having any of it as he responded to Crayon's tweet slamming him for having misplaced priorities.

Mavin record label signee, Crayon, recently trended online after getting in an online fight with a Twitter troll.

The Mavin label signee reacted to the troll's tweet by calling him broke and poverty-stricken. But this reply by Crayon only strengthened the resolve of the troll to come back harder.

The Twitter trolled slammed Crayon as a toilet cleaner who has no career without Don Jazzy. He even went further to note that the young singer needed to go and finish washing Don Jazzy's toilet so that he could buy him Christmas cloth.

See the vicious exchange between Crayon and a Twitter troll:

See how netizens reacted to Crayon and a troll's exchange on Twitter

@the.oyintarie_:

"Why do celebrities like to think every other person is broke."

@omeni_faith:

"I keep reading people’s comments on this comment section saying celebrities think you are poor once you troll them bla bla bla if nor be poverty Dey worry them Wetin concern you concern person life...they are jobless naaaa."

@chio20119:

"Dem Dey advice am now for am to take advice he dey sharp mouth.. Dey play nor go drop hit song Na look we Dey here dey look."

@humble_kim_12:

"Omo make Don jazzy buy him Christmas cloth twitter people are not nice."

@adsamuel45:

"Make dis guy better focus for em music else nigerians go use mouth send am go early retirement."

@melas_hairmpire_:

"Crayon we never see you oo commot under don self nah that time we go know if you dey or not."

@mullerman77:

"No mercy for this side in violence we trust."

@mabelthegoddess:

"When you troll celebrities they just automatically think you are poor like cos they are celebrities they feel every other person is been sapaniced."

“Now I can go home after 5 Years”: Crayon moves parents out of ‘trenches’ as he gifts them a new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the year ended on a triumphant note for one of Don Jazzy's signees, Crayon, who gifted his parents a new house.

The young singer couldn't contain his joy as he revealed that he took his parents out of their poor living conditions aka trenches to somewhere better.

Crayon tagged the house as a Christmas gift to himself, as he can now finally go home to his parents after five years.

Source: Legit.ng