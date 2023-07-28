American Singer Pharrell Williams Lights Up the Timeline As He Praises Adekunle Gold: “You Are That Person”
- American R&B and pop icon Pharrell Williams gave flowers to Nigerian Afropop star Adekunle Gold as they both worked towards his new album
- The iconic 50-year-old musician praised the Five Star singer, saying that God has shown him special favour
- Pharrell posted on his official Twitter handle that Adekunle Gold would continue to excel against the wishes of his hatters
The legendary American musician and record producer Pharrell Williams has praised Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold.
Pharrell's compliments came as a surprise to Nigerians, as many didn't see it coming.
Taking to Twitter, he noted that AG Baby is "blessed and favoured."
Adekunle Gold, according to the hip-hop mogul, will continue to advance against the wishes of his enemies.
Williams wrote:
"@adekunleGOLD you already know…you are blessed and favoured…
"So even when they try to push you down…still… you will be "falling up"… God is the greatest, period."
Pharrell Williams is featured as a guest artist on Adekunle Gold's forthcoming album, 'Tequila Ever After.'
See his post below:
Internet users react to Pharrell Williams's compliments
Fans and Nigerians joined the American singer online to celebrate the Five Star hitmaker.
See their comments below:
@KingOpeOfAbj:
"One idolo sabi another idolo. Opor."
@AWholeSalmanPR:
"Amazing.. AG BABY to the world."
@elizabeth_sho28:
"God knows and the world will know. The BEST and most BLESSED! A testimony @adekunleGOLD."
@juliet931130433:
@M3VDqR170890:
- @FatGirlwithin_:
"AG BABY to the WORLD! Let’s fcking gooooo."
@ibis_sam30:
"It takes one goat to identify another."
@Bigctweetz:
"LOVE TO SEE ITTTT."
Adekunle Gold buys his wife brand new Mercedes Benz
Superstar Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold delighted his wife, Simi Kosoko, with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.
The singer announced it on his Instagram page with a brief video depicting his wife's ecstatic expression.
The sweet clip shared by the Five Star crooner showed when his beloved wife knelt down to accept the luxury gift from her husband.
Source: Legit.ng