Billionaire wife Regina Daniel paid the registration fee for 15 individuals to attend Hilda Baci's cooking class

In a video found on Hilda Baci's business page, the Guinness World Record holder can be heard proclaiming the actor's charitable act

Not stopping there, she urged netizens to indicate their interest in being one of the 15 fortunate individuals to gain the sponsorship

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels sponsored the participation of fifteen individuals in Hilda Baci's culinary class, as revealed by the renowned celebrity chef.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Hilda disclosed this information on her official Instagram business profile.

How Regina Daniels pays for 15 people to join Hilda Baci's cooking class Credit: @regina.baniels, @hildabaci

In a video clip the Akwa Ibom star shared, she displayed an array of sumptuous meals and announced the actress's kind gesture.

She, however, encouraged her fans to exhibit interest in being one of the 15 fortunate individuals who will receive the sponsorship.

Regina Daniels' sponsorship sparks reactions

As they stormed the comment section, many showed interest in participating in the celebrity chef's cooking class. See them below:

unusual_kitchenn:

"I would love to join the class but the high Increase in Unilag school fees which I school at has made it impossible too, I would be glad to be among the 15 people as it would boost my knowledge and also give me an edge as an upcoming chef and studentpreneur. Thanks."

