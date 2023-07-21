Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has spoken on what it takes to manage a number of young musicians

In a recent interview, he revealed that he cannot let any of his artistes release a song on the same day as Wizkid and he explained why

Don Jazzy’s comment on not releasing his artiste’s song on the same day as Wizkid sparked a series of interesting reactions

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Much loved Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has now opened up on what it is like managing a number of young musicians in the industry.

During a recent interview with Nigerian tech guru, Fisayo Fosudo, the MAVIN Records boss spoke on how he has to be strategic with when his artistes drop a song.

According to Jazzy, people used to release music exclusively on Fridays but there are now no longer enough Fridays to cater for all the talented musicians around.

Nigerians react as Don Jazzy says he can't allow his artiste release song on the same day as Wizkid, Asake. Photos: @donjazzy, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy added that these days, people no longer wait for Fridays and they now release music in the middle of the week.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“The problem now is the timetable because it’s not only you, you don’t own the industry. How many Fridays do we have in a year? New release Friday, now everybody we don dey release for Wednesday, Thursday now because there are no more Fridays.”

You will have to move your date

Also in the interview, Don Jazzy said that he might have planned to release his artiste’s music on a particular day only to discover Wizkid or Asake is set to release on the same day. According to him, he will have to move his own date to avoid the natural death of the project.

In his words:

“You can want to come out this Friday now and Machala is coming out that day, you will have to move your date because you don’t want to just die a natural death, or Asake is dropping, you have to move your date, you have to move to another day.”

See the video snippet below:

See the full interview below:

Netizens react as Don Jazzy explains why he can’t drop his artiste’s song on the same day Wizkid is dropping

Don Jazzy’s revelation on how he strategizes to release his artiste’s music raised a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them praised him for being a good businessman.

Read some of their comments below:

capalot_boy_________:

“Na same Machala release Loju wen no enter chathim self go Dey shift date for Asake now.”

marvv4u:

“Old cats knows the music industry wella ❤️.”

yvngdheegram:

“Donjazzy is too real!! ❤️.”

Obi_teddy_official:

“Weda e sweet or not still move the date cos big wiz is unpredictable.”

nanc_y6803:

“The big industry players know this .”

better_time_1:

“Yeah fact! But no be only wizkid ..Davido and burna sef u gats move date even Rema self recently you no fit follow an release same day.”

waylemnation:

“It’s musical Strategy.”

blvck_legacy_:

“Asake is dropping.. moooove your date .”

keilankids:

“Don jazzy is a diplomat he’s for no one but for everybody.”

I came from nothing - Wizkid says

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused an online buzz after his old interview with Tim Westwood resurfaced online.

In a video which was posted on Instagram by @wizkidnews and spotted by Legit.ng, the Starboy was seen speaking on his humble beginnings.

According to Wizkid, he came from nothing and he worked hard for everything he has today because they did not come to him overnight.

Source: Legit.ng