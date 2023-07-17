Young singer Ayra Starr recently went to see her grandparents in her old neighbourhood, and clips from the visit have stirred reactions online

Ayra Starr, in the series of clips posted on her Insta-story, noted that that was the first time she went back to her old neighbourhood since her big break in 2021

In the viral clip, Ayra's grandparents showed off their dance moves as they jammed to their granddaughter's hit track, Rush

Fast-rising Nigerian female singer Ayra Starr has sparked reactions online after she shared clips of her grandmom and granddad dancing to her global hit song, Rush.

Ayra could be heard speaking and laughing hard as her grandmom turned up and grooved heavily to her song.

In another clip, Ayra noted that that was her first time returning to her former neighbourhood where she grew up and spent most of her formative years.

International Nigerian singer Ayra Starr trends online as a clip of her visiting her grandparents in her old neighbourhood goes viral. Photo credit: @Ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

A large crowd were seen in the viral clip to have trooped out to see one of their own after so long.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It noted that Ayra Starr grew up in the Meiran housing estate with her parents. In another of the clips, Ayra Starr shared a pose with her sister, Aramide, noting that she hadn't seen her in years.

See photos of Ayra's grandparents dancing and the crowd that received her in her old neighbourhood:

Singer Ayra Starr visits her grandparents; they dance to her son Rush. Photo credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Reactions to the viral clip couldn't be gathered because it was an Insta-story. To be updated once there are.

Snaps of Ayra Starr flaunting new waist tattoo drives male fans nuts, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young female Afrobeat singer Ayra Starr has sent a blood rush down the spine of many of her male Nigerian fans after a video of her flaunting her new waist tattoos went viral.

The Mavin record label stunning beauty in the trending raunchy viral clip spun around with the top of her jeans rolled down as she flaunts the edge of her butterfly wing tattoos.

There have been several conversations for months about how Ayra Starr oozes too much gender appeal instead of focusing more on her music career.

Source: Legit.ng