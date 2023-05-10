Popular Twitter critic Daniel Regha disclosed that if renowned Afrobeats star Davido gives him money, he will decline

His statement was made during a visual podcast interview with Big Brother Naija star Doyin on Doyin's Corner

Giving a reason for his comment, Daniel stated that he isn't moved by the money or influence of others

Controversial Twitter influencer, Daniel Regha, declared that he would never take money from renowned Afrobeats musician Davido.

Regha stated this on the "Doyin's Corner" programme presented by reality TV personality, Doyin, while he discussed fraud, religious figures, and celebrities.

In explaining why he will not accept money from Davido, Regha accused the Timeless singer of pursuing clout due to an unmet promise.

According to him, Davido promised N20 million to 20 individuals on March 16th, 2022, but failed to follow through, observing that the musician has not said anything about that yet.

When asked about his personality, the young man revealed that he is the type of person who would blast anyone who gives him money and then do the wrong thing the next day.

Internet users react

tonia.gram_:

"Omo. His written tweets is kinda better than him speaking orally. I no come dey understand wetin he dey talk."

loretta_etors:

"His voice and the way he talks doesn’t match his Twitter savage personality."

meetemmanueljacob:

"Even from the sound of his voice, you will know this one like gossip pass food. "

omalichawa__:

"I know I have a bad accent but why does he talk like hot yam is on his throat."

veronicasdaughter:

"Why are we making this guy popular? Why exactly? Popular for being brilliant? A satirist? Musician? Footballer? Why again? Popular for advising people? I'm trying to get it."

