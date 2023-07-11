Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, is now making headlines on social media over his recent Twitter photo

In the photo, the YBNL boss was seen with an unclad lady as they both held balloons and other substances were spotted in the snap

A Nigerian doctor, Dr Sina, cried out over the photo and noted that the substances that were also in the photo may have been inhaled by the music star

Much loved Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has now made headlines after a doctor cried out over his recent Twitter photo.

Just recently, the YBNL boss had taken to his official Twitter page to share a controversial photo of him with an unclad lady as they both held balloons and substance cannisters were spotted in the room.

Nigerians react as doctor raises alarm over rapper Olamide's photo with balloons and chemicals. Photos: @olamide

Source: Instagram

A Nigerian doctor on Twitter, Dr Sina, showed concern about the photo after it made the rounds online.

According to the medical professional, he recently participated in a Twitter space with the NDLEA on how people now do balloons.

The doctor then pointed out that in Olamide’s photo, there were canisters of Nitrous Oxide on the floor close to the bed the rapper was sitting on. He added that the substances were most likely pumped into the balloons for the YBNL boss to inhale.

Not stopping there, the doctor added that a number of celebrities will be affected if the country will win the war against hard substances.

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent post, the doctor shared a tweet where he explained further the damages that can be done to a person who ‘does balloons’.

See below:

Nigerians react as doctor cries out over rapper Olamide’s photo with balloons

The doctor’s explanation on how Olamide’s photo might be an indication of him ‘doing balloons’ got many netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Waka waka doctor said it was prevalent in Lekki:

Omo Ure explained that it was unbelievable that people would do balloons to get high:

Another doctor said he hoped people understood the consequences of abusing Nitrous Oxide:

Rukevwe tweeted:

This tweep said anybody who allows themselves be influenced by celebs should be ashamed:

Bummie said celebs have people who look up to them:

This tweep blasted Olamide:

Mazpa laughed at the idea of clamping down on celebrities:

Groove tweeted:

Source: Legit.ng