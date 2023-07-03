Nigerian singer Davido is on his Timeless tour and netizens are impressed with his performances from videos online

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband Teebillz has reacted to Davido's performance as a critic of his art

Sharing a video with his son, Jamil, that got netizens gushing, Teebillz thanked Davido for finally shutting him up

Tiwa Savage's ex-husband Teebillz is one of the people Davido has impressed with his performances on his Timeless Tour.

In a post on his Instagram page, the talent manager shared a video of him and his son, Jamil aka Jam Jam, praising the singer with his 'tule jor' slang.

Netizens react as Teebillz praises Davido's preformance Photo credit: @davido/@teebillz323

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Teebillz revealed he is an honourable critic of Davido's art, with his major concern being his stage performance.

He added that the singer has been amazing so far and thanked him for finally shutting him up back-to-back.

Teebillz wrote:

"As an honorable critic of of your art, my major concern lately have been your stage performances...... Thank you for shutting me up with your back to back incredible performances! AMAZING... Portugal & DC...... It's @davido big ups to the OBO crew @asaasika @tunegee @specialspesh @ecoolofficial."

See Teebillz's post below:

Netizens react to Teebillz's post about Davido

The post praising Davido saw quite a number of people calling out Teebillz for favouring him over Wizkid.

Read the comments gathered below:

___timowernerr1:

"Hatred for BIG WIZKID because he got your woman layd."

morganba_morganson:

"Jamal is the cutest."

niyistormii_:

"If you wanna go straight…. Knapp am don’t roam around concert STILL REMAINS THE BIGGEST IN AFRICA #BIGWIZ ❤️"

adeshola049:

"Jamjam boi friend imade."

paycheeblaq:

"Jamil is so cute."

sode4christ:

"That was dope big up.❤️❤️❤️"

eedrissynx:

"Aside Asake jumping into the crowd. I feel @davido performance among our all the top 9ja artiste."

skincarealadunni:

"We don increase bride price bayi ooo:::"

niyistormii_:

"Don’t pour bad water on someone else to hail ya fav that’s hypocrisy."

dior_6ca:

"It’s obvious he really enjoyed himself doing this! Love it."

daniel__omoh:

"He shut me the fucc up too. Love him❤️"

Davido shows gratitude to fans for a successful Afro Nation concert

Nigerian superstar artist Davido thanked his fans for coming out to see him perform at the 2023 Afro Nation event in Portugal.

The DMW boss gave an incredible performance at the festival's big finale on Friday, June 29.

Davido's post followed a slew of unsubstantiated allegations by pregnant American model Anita Brown and French woman Ivanna Bay.

Source: Legit.ng