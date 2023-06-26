Former Nigerian Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma Hutchings added a new year to her age on June 26, 2023

The celebrated movie star took to social media to share lovely pictures of her beautiful herself while showing gratitude to God

Reacting to her new age, some of her former industry colleagues gushed over her beauty with heartfelt compliments

Nollywood actresses Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw have taken time to celebrate their former colleague and friend Caroline Danjuma Hutchings' birthday.

The ex-wife of billionaire Musa Danjuma took to social media to celebrate her birthday and state her expectations for the new year.

Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic celebrate Caroline Hutchings’ birthday Credit: @k8henshaw, @riatdominic, @carolynahutchingshomes

Caroline stated that the new year would be the start of her finest year ever.

She wrote:

"I decree and declare that this year will be the beginning of the best for me. Happy birthday to me".

Taking to her comment section, Rita Dominic, Sharon Ooja, and Kate Henshaw sent their birthday wishes.

Reacting to Rita Dominic's comment, the celebrant wrote:

"Thanks you. Luv you."

See her post below:

Nollywood stars and fans celebrate Caroline Danjuma Hutchings

Legit.ng captured some of the heartfelt wishes for Caroline as she celebrates a new age. See them below:

ritadominic:

"Happy birthday darling ❤️."

k8henshaw:

"Happy birthday dear❤️❤️."

sharonooja:

"Happz birthday my love.❤️"

bodunre:

"Happy birthday Caroline.. thanks for letting your driver help me out giving me a jumpstart 4 yrs ago! I had an important meeting to attend and it was successful enjoy your year ahead."

get_it_all_with_kim:

"Yippppppeeeeeeee it’s our birthday happy birthday to one of the few women I admire from afar. God bless your new age mama with lots of good things life as to offer @carolynahutchingshomes I really love you alot. May your days be long on earth."

jennykelbeauty:

"Happy birthday queen I love and admire you a lot,, God’s blessings."

