NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo, recently extended an olive branch to disgraced filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe

Recall that Egbegbe was released from prison after serving time for phone theft and fell on hard times afterwards

Oluomo reportedly put aside their troubles in the past and gave him a top job at a garage and it got netizens talking

Popular Nigerian socialite and NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has reportedly rehabilitated filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe.

Recall that Egbegbe was disgraced extensively on social media after he was arrested and went to prison for theft.

After serving his time, the filmmaker reportedly fell on hard times and MC Oluomo extended his help towards him.

In a post shared online by talent manager, Samuel Olatunji, the Chairman of Lagos Parks Management, MC Oluomo, has rehabilitated Egbegbe after his release from prison.

It was gathered that Egbegbe became impoverished after serving time in prison and a number of people distanced themselves from him so he needed a lot of help to survive.

MC Oluomo gives Seun Egbegbe garage job

In order to help out the disgraced filmmaker, MC Oluomo reportedly gave him a managing job for tricycles at the garage and it is said to be a top role.

The Lagos Parks boss put aside his differences with Egbegbe despite the filmmaker being known to abuse him in the past.

A source disclosed that MC Oluomo was worried that Egbegbe would return to his former life of crime if he was not helped.

In their words:

“‘It is not in the nature of MC Oluomo to watch people suffer. He was concerned that Egbegbe might go back to life he left behind or go through unnecessary hardship hence his kindness towards him. He also feels Seun needs to feed and feed his hard mother.”

Nigerians react to news of MC Oluomo giving Seun Egbegbe job after release from prison

A number of netizens were pleased by the news as they spoke on the importance of forgiveness and second chances. Read some of their comments below:

therealtolani:

"God bless him and be with egbegbe too."

simplyi.b.k:

"Good for him, everyone deserves another chance."

lady_prettiest:

"Wow this is really good news forgiveness is the key .hope he use this opportunity wisely and hope he change for good."

doyinsola2129:

"God bless him."

__d09s:

"These are what many of ur pastors can’t do, but you all trolls mc nd call him tuta nd killers, but he has a kind hearth than ur saint pastors nd fathers God bless the king MC. "

laura_shola2006:

"That's kind of him,may my helper locate me too,no matter what I do."

Seun Egbegbe visits mum after 6 years of being in prison

Weeks after his release, Egbegbe finally paid a visit to his mother and shared a video showing the emotional reunion on his Instagram page.

The video captured Egbegbe’s arrival at his mother’s shop and how she swiftly locked him in a tight embrace.

The mother and son couldn’t hide their emotions, with the woman equally expressing her gratitude to almighty God.

