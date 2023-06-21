Popular Nigerian music star, Naira Marley, has caused an online buzz after sharing an interesting advice with fans

The Marlian Music boss took to social media to advise his fans to make money and also gave the reason behind it

Naira’s post made the rounds on social media and it drew a series of comments from many netizens

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, is now in the news after he advised fans to make money.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages, the Soapy crooner shared his two cents with fans on why they should make money.

According to the Marlian Music boss, people do not see their hearts but only see their money, so it’s best they make some.

Nigerians react as Naira Marley gives interesting reason for telling them to make money.

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Make money because in the end people do not see your heart, they see your money.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Naira Marley tells fans to make money while giving financial advice

Read what some netizens had to say about Naira Marley’s financial advice below:

kelcz9:

“True but heaven is the goal I don’t care about people na God I fear.”

patchijofficial:

“Make money for yourself and family not people, get sense marley.”

fendengo123:

“Foolish quote. Na why people dey go into fraud and rituals! Mumu celebrity.”

justkamala:

“Good heart is better than money .”

jahbless_the_singer_:

“To make this money ain't simple not easy stuff at all.”

ajadijo:

“Money or heart una no go see shi shi .”

fav_urh:

“Facts but as you dey make the money. They mend ur character too.”

traceyandrew9:

“Na me go first change character if get money, all those shiit wey dat girl dey do wey dey I take, I go just show her my real me.”

feeky_paid:

“Make Unah no worry Unah no go see anything.”

Source: Legit.ng