Bill Gates, the former richest man in the world, has acquired a minority stake in Heineken Holding NV for $902 million(N415.3 billion).

According to a filing with the Dutch regulator AFM, the Microsoft inventor and philanthropist purchased 3.8% of Heineken Holding’s shares.

Specifically, he bought 6.65 million shares in Heineken Holding in his capacity and another 4.18 million shares through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

According to Bloomberg, the shares are worth €848.2 million ($902 million) at the February 17 closing share price.

The billionaire founder of Microsoft has raised eyebrows with his recent investment in Heineken Holding NV, given that he had previously stated "I'm not a big beer drinker" during a chat session on Reddit in 2018.

Other investments by Bill and Melinda Gates:

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has invested in Dutch online grocer Picnic BV and holds a 1.34% stake in Dutch fertilizer producer OCI NV.

The trust has long been a powerhouse in the nonprofit world, employing almost 1,800 people and spending nearly $80 billion since 2000.

Bill Gate wealth

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Watch list, as of Monday, February 27th, 2023, Bill Gates has a net worth of $114 billion.

This makes him the fourth richest person in the world, behind Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos, who occupy the top positions, respectively.

