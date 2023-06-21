Veteran Nollywood actors, Sola Sobowale and Muyiwa Ademola, recently left their fans gushing on social media

The much loved film stars recently reunited after 15 years of not seeing each other and photos were shared online

Muyiwa gushed over how good it was to meet and work with his colleague again and fans reacted to their reunion

Top Nollywood stars, Sola Sobowale and Muyiwa Ademola, are making headlines on social media after their reunion after 15 years apart.

The movie veterans who had not seen each other for over a decade were very glad to meet again and they shared the sweet moment with their online fans.

Muyiwa Ademola had taken to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself with his colleague, Sobowale.

Source: Instagram

He also accompanied the photos with a caption where he explained how the last time they saw each other was about 15 years ago. He also thanked God for preserving their lives and thanked Sobowale for inspiring others.

He wrote:

“It’s been like 15 years ago since we saw last and worked together. Thank God for your life Oba. Thanks for inspiring us all the time @solasobowale . Love and respect always ❤️.”

See his post below:

After Ademola shared photos of his reunion with Sobowale online, many fans took to his comment section to react to the sweet moment. Read some of their comments below:

paramount_agbaceleb_':

“Glory be to God .”

iamabayomy:

“Thank God for the gift of life,you are both inspiring us ❤️❤️.”

smitholawale120:

“Wow.....My biggest favorite. His here Mummy Sho_OBA Uncle Muyiwa Oninure Well done sir✅✅✅.”

officialbeejay00:

“Long time❤️❤️.”

olajumokeisakunle:

“Big weldone sir.”

Oyinlolakayode_cisse:

“Legends❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Actor Dele Odule chants incantations as he does Bottle Flip challenge

Veteran Yoruba actor, Dele Odule has stirred funny reactions over a trending video of him participating in a Bottle flip challenge.

In the short clip from a movie set location, Dele Odule, spotted with Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, was seen with a crew member as they engaged in a bottle flip challenge.

After several failed attempts to get the plastic bottle to land on its surface, the actor was heard chanting some incantations to help him out, but he still failed.

Source: Legit.ng