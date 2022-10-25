Popular singer Adeyinka Alaseyori and her household are in a celebration mood as God added a new baby to the family

Adeyinka, who shared a lovely video that included pictures of her baby bump pen a thanksgiving message to God

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since stormed her social media page to congratulate her and her family

It is a period of jubilation for popular gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori, who is known for her Oniduro Mi hit song as she welcomed a baby girl.

The gospel artiste took to her Instagram account to share a video which included lovely pictures of her baby bump, leaving fans and followers gushing.

Adeyinka Alaseyori pens a thanksgiving message to God. Credit: @adeyinkaalaseyori

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“To God alone be all the glory. It ended in praise.”

See the video below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Adeyinka Alaseyori

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

officialtoyinadewale:

"Oluwaseun oooo Congratulations my darling Oluwa abawa wo adasi fun wa loruko Jesu kristi ."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Congratulations ❤️."

ebube_nwaguru:

"Congratulations mama."

ola.jumokemi:

"Wow! Huge Congratulations darling! Olorun a wo a daasi."

mista_olamilekan:

"Geh gehhhh tiiii ❤️. Awa ti bimo o ."

_sephora_xo:

"Congratulations !!!!! So happy for you !"

beauluxe_fabrics:

"Congratulations ma. God bless the new born and your beautiful family. I celebrate with you."

holuwarbukolar_oriki:

"I knew it, congratulations ma. God bless u n the new born, owo aye, owo ota ko ni ka yin ati omo."

Adeyinka Alaseyori gets a car as birthday gift

Gospel musician Adeyinka Alaseyori clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by her family members, fans and supporters.

However, the celebration of the gospel songbird didn’t stop on social media as a loved one went the extra mile to put a smile on her face.

A video which went viral on social media captured the moment Yinka was gathered with some friends before she received a car as her birthday gift.

The singer immediately ran wild with excitement upon setting her eyes on the car and the benefactor who made it possible.

People present joined the moment of excitement as they watched the singer admire her new automobile.

