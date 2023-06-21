Nigerian star singer David Adeleke received one of the most far-fetched forms of admiration from a Nigerian woman recently

On a recent street Vox Pop, a young lady disclosed that she would prefer hanging out with the Timeless hitmaker than receiving N100m

The interviewer had engaged her in a this or that question where she made a choice that has since buzzed the internet

One of Nigerian superstar Davido's ardent fans sparked reactions online with her recent show of admiration towards the singer

In a recent street Vox Pop, a young Nigerian lady stated that she would rather hang out with the DMW boss than receive N100m.

Lady causes a stir for choosing Davido over N100m Credit: @tooxclusive, @davido

Source: Instagram

She was asked by the interviewer if she would choose a dinner date with Davido or N100 million.

She decided adamantly and said that she was confident she would not go away empty-handed if she had the chance to sit down with the 'Unavailable' crooner.

"I’ll be going for a dinner date with Davido," the lady answered.

When the interviewer asked why, she replied:

"I can be on a dinner date and leave empty handed."

Watch the clip below

Netizens react to the video of Davido's fan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the young lady's choice. See them below:

olaminieye:

"Some of una never know wetin dey happen for real world!! Imagination wan kill you…"

ajayi4716:

"I like the fact that she's a loyal fan but David can never give her 60m not to talk of 100. But he need to see this and bless the lady"

y.ug.o:

"Mugu wey go take 100m , use 20m find her way to dinner with Davido."

whoever_olo:

"Senior mugu."

noni.ike:

"Can Davido ever dash you 100mill? Madam ode."

jay_bbag:

"Davido go give you 100m cause you be Wetin ."

toba_joe:

"Just dey play."

jaydee_official04:

"Dis one fine but no sabi 1,2,3…."

Source: Legit.ng