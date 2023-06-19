Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the PSquare group, has expressed his displeasure about the recently held Father’s Day

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star complained about how the special occasion has been ruined for men

According to Paul, he’s waiting for the day a man will post himself on Mother’s Day

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nigerian musician, PSquare’s Paul Okoye, has complained about the way Father’s Day was celebrated online by some women.

The music star took to his Instagram story to react after posts made the rounds online of some women celebrating themselves as the dads in their children’s lives on Father’s Day.

In the post, the PSquare brother lamented about how Father’s Day has been ruined for most men.

Nigerians react as Paul PSquare complains about women marking Father's Day. Photos: @Iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

He also noted that he is looking forward to the day when men would also post photos of themselves to celebrate Mother’s Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“Just waiting on the day a man will post himself with a child on happy Mother's Day. Small Father's Day wey we just de manage. Aswear dem don spoil Father's Day finish.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react as Paul PSquare laments about how women celebrate Father’s Day

adekaz_interiordecor:

“90 percent of the women that post their pictures with their kids saying happy fathers are those women who doesn't have respect and good manners for their husbands that’s why they end up being single. no shades just sayin the truth.”

iamkingdinero3:

0That's the thing, you will never see a man doing such rubbbish on Mother's Day.”

eni_13_12_30_13:

“but must you be proud of your broken home and post it everywhere for us to see that your choose a failed husband?”

maradona_jay:

“They're now forcing themselves to fathers duty just to claim strong independent woman lol radarada everywhere.”

emperor_olatunde:

“Make Tonto and others should catch their sub.”

uniq_kira:

“E spoil because some of una dey run from responsibility, una no wan born with them but una dey come inside and una dey do with the person wey una no like without protection, why una value no go reduce?”

chainz_de_blinkz:

“Women does the most and that's anyhow Can't you wait till Mother's Day and let us know you're a single mother... even Father's Day you can't even respect your fathers even if your husband no work well women dy fear me gan aje.”

property_determination_co:

“I dey wait for the next mother's day.”

tarian_vibes:

“They will be calling themselves men, crazy lot. They'll kick out the men in their lives manipulatively, greedy lot, and then start calling themselves dad, and feeding their kids poison against their fathers. To hell with ladies like this, they are not even mothers, not to talk of claiming fatherhood, idiots if it goes south now and men need to act as men, woman will suddenly realize that there are roles strictly for men, crazy frfr, thank you @kingrudy although you no blast them ready.”

Tonto Dikeh, Ruby Ojiakor, other Nigerian female celebrities mark Father’s Day

Father’s Day finally came around on June 18, 2023. All over the world, netizens took to social media to celebrate the good men and father figures in their lives on the special occasion.

Despite it being a day for fathers, it was also an opportunity for some women who find themselves playing the motherly and fatherly roles in their children’s lives to celebrate themselves.

Legit.ng compiled a list of some female celebrities who celebrated themselves on Father's Day. The list includes Tonto Dikeh, Ini Edo and more.

Source: Legit.ng