Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has eulogised his late friend, Gambo, in a special way

The music star splurged millions on a customised diamond-encrusted Cuban necklace and pendant in honour of the deceased

The video of Burna Boy trying out his new necklace at the jeweller made the rounds on social media, and netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has now honoured his late friend, Gambo, in a special way.

The Grammy-winning musician has been known to sing about Gambo in some of his songs after he lost his friend many years ago.

Burna Boy honours his late friend Gambo with a customised diamond chain. Photos: @a_jewellers

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the self-styled African Giant decided to honour the deceased’s memory by eulogising him in a special way.

Burna Boy spared no amount as he splurged millions on a diamond-encrusted Cuban necklace and pendant customised to read Gambo’s name. At the back of the pendant, Gambo’s full name, Gabriel, was also spelt out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video of the necklace below:

See a video of Burna Boy trying on his Gambo necklace at the jeweller:

Social media users react to Burna Boy getting customised diamond chain in memory of late friend Gambo

Burna Boy’s grand gesture in honouring his late friend Gambo’s memory soon became a trending topic on social media, with netizens sharing their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

coxys_carping_again:

“The work on Gabz face is spot on, what a piece RIP Gabriel ❤️”

k.a.j.c:

“Gabriel was an angel so was gambo rip”

wf_jibbyrichie:

“Brother repping brother for life #RIPGAMBO”

thannitunde:

“Burna is always celebrating Gambo. The love strong ”

iam_oyakhilome:

“Long live GAMBO ️️”

diligent__mark5:

“Make he drop story about Gambo ”

baff_ups__designs:

“Never make a chain like this when you in your feelings… there are other ways to keep a friend in mind”

kvngacy:

“GIVE PEOPLE ROSES WHILE THEY CAN SMELL IT!”

richmonk07:

“Burna love gambo fr life ❤️”

Jefflove_:

“The chain is not really giving abeg”

Berto_makaveli:

“I hope sey you dey give his family smth”

yomightyofficial_:

“Rest in peace gambo mandema”

Wtf_bobm:

“E b like gambo collect bullet for burna ( he died for burna)”

Burna Boy gets Golden plaque after selling out 80k London stadium

It was a show of immense joy and celebration within the Ogulu family after Damini, better known as Burna Boy, set the record as the first African artist to sell out an 80k stadium for a musical concert.

The managers of the London Stadium recognised the immaculate achievement by awarding Burna Boy with a golden plaque of honour for making history at their facility.

In a trending clip making the rounds online, Burna Boy, his mum, and his sister were seen toasting as they popped champagne for achieving such a monumental feat.

Source: Legit.ng