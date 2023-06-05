Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy seemed to have returned to London, UK, after she recently visited Nigeria

In a latest post, Cuppy revealed she hosted and DJ at the recently released Disney's Little Mermaid listening party

Cuppy also shared a short clip of her at the turn table as many of her followers took to her comment section to congratulate her

Popular billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, couldn't keep the excitement of hosting and DJing at Disney's Little Mermaid listening party in London as she took to social media to share fun moments with her fans.

Cuppy, who is a Disney fan, shared a short clip of her at the turn table at the event.

Cuppy shares new pictures of her in the UK. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the billionaire daughter wrote:

"I was BUZZING to be requested by name to host and DJ for the #LittleMermaid listening party! ‍♀️ As a Disney fan, it's one of my all-time favourite movies… Have you heard the new version of 'Under the Sea' ??? ."

See the post she shared, including a clip of her at the turn table at the event below:

Disney's Little Mermaid is an animated film which was first released in 1989. A new edition was recently released in 2023.

Fans congratulate Cuppy

See some of their comments below:

thatKahLo:

"Ayyeeee love that for you!"

Statedon1:

"Even with cash flow you re still not beautiful but i like as u re humble."

McJohnero:

"Cuppy be blending with the background."

Iam_khennywest:

"Always looking good my crush.... Hoping to get a chance to meet you someday."

evalyours

"The DJ. Proud of you."

Ajurawalo2:

"Great one there, congratulations ma."

OsaroJacob

"You are doing well mummy wa."

SQUIDtotheworld

"Why you no wear pink go ? ."

Fans gush about Cuppy's new look

Some of DJ Cuppy's fans believed her look significantly improved since she started rocking wigs of other colours, mainly black, Legit.ng reported

Several photos of the singer rocking black hair with hints of pink have got her fans gushing over her.

In a post on her page, Cuppy, playing her set as a DJ, wore a curly black and pink wig.

Source: Legit.ng