Nigerian movie actress Iyabo Ojo has recently flaunted the relationship between her and entertainment entrepreneur Paul Okoye

In a lovely video the actress shared online, displaying a beautiful moment with her lover, she reassured him of her endearing love

Internet users reacted to the video of the lovebirds as they showered tonnes of admiration on what they both have for each other

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has continued to make netizens drool over the bond between her and her lover, Paulo Okoye.

The screen beauty recently took to social media to promise the entrepreneur her lifetime commitment to him.

Sweet pictures of Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye Credit: @iyaboojoespris

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video montage of both of them on her Instagram profile, Iyabo Ojo revealed that their love will last forever.

In her caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Happy Sunday, beautiful people. @pauloo2104 forever is the deal".

See her post below

Fans react to the video of Iyabo and Paulo

iamprettyprech:

"Aunty Iyabo you for don announce say make singus pringus no come online today naw. Una just Dey pressure singles BTW! GOD BLESS AND UPHOLD YOUR HOME MA❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you ❤️."

omofademi:

"Love these two together for themselves by themselves So sweet fr! Love it for them."

official_dabebe:

"Pls how can I love this post more than once? I don’t know why I so much love these people."

im__eman_:

"This is how life supposed to be ❤️, I will gift you guys 1m in yr marriage, Madam I love you since I saw your pure heart ❤️ in the past election God bless you guys forever ♾️."

kinging_turkey_wears:

"When you find it,you will know it, who says God dosnt give 2nd chances❤️❤️❤️ heal and move on,drop those baggages from your past and me open to that which God will do.... I love this love❤️."

mathewholufunmilayo:

"Forever is the deal @iyaboojofespris Iku oni yayin.... You will never know any sorrow Aku isinmi oni ❤️❤️❤️I love you aunty iyabo."

Paulo gushes as Iyabo Ojo opens luxury clothing store with her children

Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye aka Paulo, is very proud of her, and how she has managed to build solid businesses with her kids.

In a post on Instagram, the actress showed off the new luxury store she and her kids, Priscy and Festus, just opened.

The store boasts of two outlets, one for her son, who caters to male wear, and the other for her daughter Priscy, who sells luxury female outfits.

Source: Legit.ng