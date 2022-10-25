Popular female comedian, Mercy Mmesoma Obi Nnadi, better known as Nonso Miraj, got the internet buzzing when she shared her opinion about the situation of things in Lagos

The skits maker ranted about how the flood is ravaging communities in the state and wondered why people were not panicking

She called on influential people to rise up to the challenge, and Nigerians have reacted differently to her online rant

The seemed to be fire on the mountain, and no one seemed to be on the run, but ace female skits maker, Mercy Mmesoma Obi Nnadi, aka Nonso Miraj, is calling the attention of the people to it.

Nonso Miraj took to her Instagram story channel to complain bitterly about how the flood is taking over the city of Lagos and people are going about their activities as if it is normal.

Nonso Miraj raises concerns over flooding. Credit: @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

She noted that she is scared of the situation because she cannot swim. She also wondered how she would cope if the properties she laboured for were washed away by the flood.

The comedian also appealed to influential people who own more expensive cars and properties than her to talk to the authorities and find a solution to the problem of flooding in the state.

Watch her rant video below:

Nigerians react to Nonso Miraj's rant

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Nonso Miraj's rant about the flood situation in Lagos.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Onyinyeeeee:

"The flood is coming and Ooni of Ife is marrying plenty wives."

Kenny_diddy:

"Cover your chest when you wan pass important information so that we fit concentrate."

Luminer_luxuryhairs:

"It has actually started reducing here in Bayelsa, we thank God."

Magamudi:

"Nigerians have gotten so used to disasters that we are seemingly numb about everything. With that mindset, no changes can happen."

_Callme_fatima_:

"Flood is coming and una governors and senators dey dance for TikTok."

