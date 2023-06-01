Top Nigerian singer Davido’s presence in a church recently made headlines on social media over how the congregants reacted

In the viral video, the pastor was heard scolding his church members for forgetting they were in church upon Davido’s arrival

A number of social media users also had interesting things to say about the video after it made the rounds online

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again made headlines after his presence in a church caused commotion among church members.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @walethewave1 and spotted by Legit.ng, the DMW boss was spotted seated with some of his crew members at the front row of the church.

Cubana Chiefpriest, Bobo Ajudua, Lati, and more of the music star’s crew were seen seated beside him at the church.

Davido causes commotion as he goes to church, pastor scolds members. Photos: @davido, @walethewave1

The video also captured the moment the pastor scolded his church members over how they reacted to Davido’s presence in the church.

According to the preacher, people forgot that they were in church because Davido was also there. In his words:

“Na church we dey o, Davido come people forget say we dey church.”

The pastor’s statement was followed by reaction from the congregation as they all started to murmur.

Netizens react as Davido’s presence in church causes commotion among members

The video of Davido’s presence in church and the way the congregation reacted to it soon went viral on social media. Some netizens shared their thoughts.

Davido expresses gratitude to FG for OON conferment

Nigerian singer Davido was conferred with an OON (Officer of the Order of Nigeria) honour by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Reacting to the good news and recognition, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post expressing his gratitude and joy.

In his post, Davido, who performed at the inauguration of Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, disclosed that he was honoured to have been conferred, as it has always been his mission to showcase the country via his platform.

