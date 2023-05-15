Nigerian superstar dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, best known as Kaffy, joined in the celebration of Hilda Baci’s phenomenal steps to make history

Kaffy, who happens to be a Guinness World Record breaker, shared the process she went through before she was inducted into the iconic record book

The international choreographer, however, noted that some people get disqualified after the entire process and stated reasons

Popular Nigerian dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, best known as Kaffy, has revealed the steps Guinness World Records will take before confirming Hilda Baci as the record holder for the longest cooking time by an individual.

The Guinness World Record holder shared her experiences during her own time to break the record for "Longest Dance Party".

Kaffy shares her process into the Guinness World Records book. Credit: @kaffydance, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Kaffy made this known when she reacted to a post by the official page of Guinness World Records, where they stated that they would have to review everything Hilda had done before confirming her victory.

Kaffy recounted that during her time, she waited two weeks for the organisation to confirm what she had done. And that many people succeed in beating timelines but don’t get verified because of technical errors, but she hopes that it wouldn’t be Hilda’s case.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yes this is standard procedure ! Even during our own we had to wait for almost two weeks for them to review videos and all records before they confirm. A lot of people attempt and succeed in beating timelines but don’t get verified because of technical errors. It’s not Hilda’s portion IJN," she wrote.

See her post below:

Internet users react

freda.ovi:

"MAKE THEM REVIEW AM WELL OHH BEFORE NIGERIANS UNLEASH THE FRUSTRATION FROM ELECTIONS ONTOP THEIR HEAD."

u_jay_u:

"As long as Yakubu and INEC are not involved, she should be alright and it won’t be Hilda’s portion in Jesus name for anything to go wrong after all this."

funkii_famm:

"There’s procedures and protocols, make una dey try get patience. They will still review and look at videos etc."

suaveskin.co:

"I trust my naija bros and sis to drag anyone who’s trying to rob us our win."

augustivity:

"Which kind wahala be this.. abeg I don’t like suspense o! 2 weeks keh? Are they using BVAs."

Hilda Baci excitedly gists with Kaffy as dancer shows up to support her

Dancer Kaffy showed up to support Hilda Baci. A world record holder herself, the dancer drummed support for Hilda at the venue as well as online.

The pair gisted like friends as Kaffy marvelled over how many meals she had cooked and the number of people she had catered to since she kicked off the cooking challenge.

Hilda had a brief moment of fun as she danced while Kaffy recorded.

Source: Legit.ng