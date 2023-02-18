Popular Nigerian controversial singer Portable recently extended his generosity to the Nigerian entrainment industry

The street-pop artist, known for his conventional act of giving, gifted an upcoming artist a big wad of dollars to shoot his music video

The video circulating the internet saw when portable advised the young artist to make good use of the money so that he would benefit from it in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian controversial singer Portable has extended his corporal work of mercy to the country’s entertainment industry.

The street pop was captured in a video, giving an upcoming artist a pile of dollars for them to shoot a music video for their song.

Portable helps upcoming artist with dollars to shoot their music video Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Portable, while handing over his gift, advised the artist to be smart and make good use of the money being handed to him.

"Who go help not go stress, use am shoot your video, make you promote your song. You dey hear? Make them no rip you ooo, this is dollar dollar.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below

Social media users react

squady001:

"Make them no rip u oooo."

pandisxx:

"This is Dollar Dollar."

esomnna1:

"Portable from today God will bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you bless you until you reach like the way you are not expect in Jesus name amen."

feolatsfc:

"Why Una dollar come Fat like that."

whytetheblogger:

"Portable always talking about ripping. Be like rippers don show am shege in the past."

williamsfundz17:

"Wahala wahala wahala."

whytetheblogger:

"Portable werey."

Portable scatters the streets of Iseyin, joins Shina Peller’s campaign train, video trends

Portable scatters the streets of Iseyin, joins Shina Peller’s campaign train, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that famous controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikola aka Portable, is definitely the man of the moment as he joined ace nightlife king turned politician, Shina Peller, on his campaign train in Iseyin, Oyo state.

The Accord Party candidate held his campaign concert on January 5, 2023, in his hometown Iseyin and the popular controversial Afro street singer Portable joined other singers like CDQ, and Small Doctor to perform at the event.

However, the performance of the controversial singer Portable at the campaign concert stood out, as he exhibited the abilities that earned him the title of street king.

Source: Legit.ng