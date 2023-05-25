Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has shared what she went through after being accused of featuring in an adult film

The mother of one recounted how she slipped into depression and nearly ended her life

She credited dancehall act Shatta Wale for being her pillar during those trying times

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has finally spoken about her horrifying experience with false accusations and cyberbullying.

She remembered how she was on the verge of giving up because she didn't know how to deal with the pain.

In an interview with 3FM, Mrs Frimpong bared it all as she narrated how her fame nearly ended her life.

A collage of Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale Image credit: @shattawalenima @fellamakafui

Fella Makafui roses to fame after her performance in the youth series "YOLO." She later attained celebrity status when her relationship and marriage to rapper AMG Medikal went viral.

In her latest interview, she told AJ Sarpong about her depression after people accused her of being in a leaked adult film.

According to her, she couldn't take the insults, and the humiliation affected her mental health. Fella Makafui disclosed that it took Shatta Wale's advice and support to pull her out of those dark times.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Fella Makafui's testimony after battling depression

The comment section was full of mixed reactions. At the same time, some praised Shatta Wale for his courage. Others wondered why Medikal could not protect his wife.

Michell Blackmore wrote:

Your husband was not able to save u from that situation but Shatta Wale did.....anansesem saaaaa.

Michael Agyemang commented:

That Shatta guy has saved many.

Obimpe Agyanim said:

Killing yourself because of sex tape? Eeii Tiffany thems dey wai. Don't do that.

Source: YEN.com.gh