Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has now made headlines over his recent interaction with US music mogul, P Diddy

In a video making the rounds, the self-styled African Giant told Diddy not to forget he was an old man and not call him on the dancefloor

The video of Burna’s interaction with Diddy soon stirred a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians with some of them calling it disrespectful

Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s recent interaction with US music mogul Sean Combs aka P Diddy, has now caused a stir on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram by @notjustok and spotted by Legit.ng, Burna Boy was heard addressing Diddy before what seemed to be a dance battle.

The self-styled African Giant was heard telling Diddy not to forget that he is an old man and not try to get disgraced on the dancefloor.

Burna also noted that while Diddy is an OG when it comes to music, he is an OG on the dancefloor and would not want to embarrass him.

In his words:

“Hey Puff! OG! I don’t think you remember you’re an old man and I don’t want to disgrace you right here you get me? Don’t call me on the dancefloor, I’m the king of that ish. You’re the king of the records, I give you that, but don’t call me on the dancefloor, that will be embarrassing for you and I love you OG, you feel me.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Burna Boy ‘roasts’ P Diddy ahead of dance battle

Burna Boy’s statement to P Diddy seemed lighthearted but a number of Nigerians had different opinions after the video went viral online. Some of them called it disrespectful. Others also wondered about Burna’s sudden strange accent. Read some of their comments below:

dortty22:

“Burna please maintain your normal accent Abeg Wetin”

dr.what.is:

“I don’t know why I feel awkward about the joke. Some jokes are not necessary. #stayhumble.”

gingerismusic:

“Abeg na for where odogwu dig out this accent from?”

ketone_doublebond':

“What accent is that?? ”

aj_rasman:

“With time just sooner u will join the old G too and one of the young dude will remind u.”

goldbuch_042:

“ Odogwu don tell am”

frohzee_bitcoinplug:

“Honestly burna go smoke dey talk rubbish. You no get respect for my mentor. I no blame you. Na person way help your career.”

Zerotwo_0four:

“See aba made accent.”

Burna Boy excitedly jumps out of car to greet Diddy at Coachella

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, caused a buzz on social media over his display of love for American music mogul, P Diddy.

In a video posted on Diddy’s Instagram story, it captured the heartwarming reaction the Nigerian star had after spotting him.

In the video, Burna was seen being driven in a cart at Coachella when he excitedly jumped out of it to greet Diddy after spotting him at the event.

