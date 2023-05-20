Former Big Brother Titan (BBT) housemate Yemi Cregx has sparked a major discussion online with his outfit to the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) cultural night

There are suggestions online that Yemi Cregx's outfit to the event is an indication that he is an Ogboni confraternity member

Where some have jumped in defence of the reality TV star, noting that the outfit is just a fashion statement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reality TV star and fashion influencer Yemi Cregx has set social media on fire after clips of his red outfit to the AMVCA's cultural night went viral.

In the viral photos, Yemi was rocking a red Agbada with a fur sheet stylishly placed on his left shoulder. Netizens quickly noted that a fur placed on one's left shoulder symbolises being an Ogboni member of a famous Yoruba fraternity or cult.

The outfit worn by former BBTitan star Yemi Cregx to the AMVCA cultural day has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @kingcregx/@nairaland

Source: Instagram

A major discussion ensued as some were of the argument that Yemi Cregx was only making a fashion statement. In contrast, others were of the opinion that the Big Brother Titan housemate is a member of the Ogboni fraternity.

See Yemi Cregx's photos that stirred reactions online:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the conversations that Yemi Cregx's outfit to the AMVCA stirred online

@RodyDpipper:

"No be fashion o! Im be Agba!!"

@Cyberhalogen:

"That fur is a symbol. Be guided sha."

@__adewale:

"The attire is majestic, a Yoruba demon on the loose."

@Temitope_AA:

"I will be surprised if this is just a fashion statement because this mode of dressing is characteristic of a particular sect, and the ‘additional fur’, called ‘shaki’, complemented with the wrist beads, is not used lightly. Be informed, pls."

@IdrisAOni1:

"That's Ogboni occultic dressing, not regular Yoruba dressing. Without the fur, yes. With the the fur, that's a cult thing."

@chriseny:

"Hmmn. Maybe he's royalty sha. On the left side = Oluwo/Ogboni. On the right side = Traditional chiefs."

@SafeEmpire:

"Fur is not for fashion oo but fraternity symbol."

@EMMATUNDE:

"That fur means many things! He might not know, but no, be child play o!"

@Adawajr:

"Mostly used by cultists, the Ogbonis and some others too, nothing new here so it’s not a wedding outfit for Yoruba groom."

AMVCA 2023: 12 Suave looks rocked by male celebrities at Cultural Day event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that while the ladies are known for owning the spotlight at most red-carpet events, the male celebrities made sure to represent in style this time.

A Cultural Day was held as part of the 3-day event of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on Thursday, May 18.

Several stars were in attendance, and Legit.ng spotlights twelve striking looks.

Source: Legit.ng