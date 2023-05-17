Controversial Afro-street music sensation Portable has sparked reactions online after a clip of him talking about a clergyman whose name is Pastor Tobi

In the viral clip, Portable noted that he saw a video online where the said Pastor Tobi was asking his congregation who is Jesus Christ

Portable noted in his clip that if Jesus were to come back to earth anytime soon, it would be at his peril because of the type of people that exist in the world at the moment

Famous controversial Nigerian street pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has stirred the emotions of many online after a clip of him calling out a prevalent clergyman named Pastor Tobi.

In the trending clip, Portable described Pastor Tobi as an "Idan", a street lingual of a person that performs wonder and is quite controversial.

Singer Portable has sparked reactions online after a clip of him calling out Pastor Tobi for some comments he made about Jesus Christ went viral.

Source: Instagram

The singer seemed quite amazed by the comments made by the popular clergyman, Pastor Tobi, who made some controversial comments while preaching.

Portable revealed that the pastor during his sermon video asked his congregation, 'Who is Jesus?'

In reaction to the clip, Zazu trolled the clergyman, noting that it seemed he didn't want to go to heaven again.

Watch Portable's clip calling out Pastor Tobi as an 'Idan':

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video calling out Pastor Tobi

@adewura_:

"Watch Portable turn this hook to a full song in a few days."

@o.holy:

"#maworry no be ur lamba oo."

@big___mella:

"another banger coming. (Title) WHO BE JESUS."

@oluwa_fizzyshow:

"How say no be our PT you Dey talk to like that."

@lalofashionista_1:

"This Guy! But That Pastor Don Spend Money For You Before When You Go Hin House For UK."

@raiseandfix:

"You and Djchicken no difference …. Only thing be say chicken dem deh see am beat am."

@lekkimac4nails:

"Lol every pastors know say Jesus Christ na the product na we customers end na pastors be the beneficiary’s."

@mario_jnr183:

"Which pastor talk am, abeg make we ask am

@adejoke_barbie:

"This update no clear."

@creativ3alpha:

"Fela don talk."

Portable prostrates in appreciation after Pastor Tobi gifted Him N1.6m cash as they chill in London, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that luck always shines at the controversial singer, Portable, whenever he meets some of the rich and famous in society.

The singer is currently in London, United Kingdom, where he met with celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega who showed him immense love.

Pastor Tobi gave the Zazoo crooner the sum of £3000 (N1.6 million), and Portable appreciated the kind gesture.

