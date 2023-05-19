Nollywood star and singer Jennifer Eliogu disclosed the reasons for her absence from the movie scene for a long while

The Onulu Ube hitmaker spoke on sacrificing her life's dream to be available for her children’s formative years

The mother of two spoke on how she shut down the negative comments that came when she chose to leave, buttressing the importance of family

Nollywood thespian Jennifer Eliogu has revealed how she consciously decided to leave her acting career to focus on building her family.

Eliogu, who also dabbles in music, spoke during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, about how easy it was for her to abandon her pay and passion for making sure she was always available for her children.

Pictures of Jennifer Eliogu Credit: @jennifereliogu

Source: Instagram

In her interview, the actress stated that she knew it was the right thing to do, despite the side trolls from her fans that got to her.

Eliogu stated:

"I wouldn’t have left my children for my career. They were young, and I am a mother hen. I couldn’t be selfish enough to choose my career over my children. While abroad, I left my career and was a full-time housewife."

Family Jenifer is different from celebrity Jennifer

The mother of two further discussed how she separates her authentic self from the celebrity lifestyle so that it doesn’t affect her relationship with her children.

"I try to separate the family Jenifer from the celebrity Jennifer. I want my children to know the real me, and thank God they do. They can tell you what Mummy will do if this happens; my family can tell you this is what it is. But I tried from the onset to separate those.

"When we are out there doing celebrity stuff, that’s okay, but I tried from the onset to separate those so that I don’t lose focus because you can easily get carried away and begin to live for the Gram and start to live for everybody else but yourself."

Watch her video below:

Internet users react to Jennifer Eliogu’s Interview

jnkfoods_nwanyiafiaifenr:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️now I love you more ❤️❤️."

tosinolivia:

"Thank you Chude for this amazing interview.. You are our own Barbara Walters..❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ramatumomoh_:

"Helicopter mom .. I can relate ."

idiogo_nwanyi:

"I've always known her to speak so well, so eloquently ❤️ love you long time infact my love for you is aging gracefully have I said that I love her long time?"

tallyamy_amara:

"I love the grace, the composure, the way she speaks. I like this actress particularly."

Source: Legit.ng