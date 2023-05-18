Nigerian talented singer and disc jockey DJ Cuppy gave her fans and followers a new topic to talk about as she danced in the kitchen

What made the matter more interesting was that the billionaire daughter was dancing in front of their home chef as he did some cooking

The viral clip saw the entertainer in a lively state as she put in the energy to display some South African Amapiano dance

Nigerian popular disc jockey and singer DJ Cuppy got tongues waggling again with a video she shared on her social media account.

The billionaire daughter was captured in an animated dance to one of the viral South African Amapiano dances inside her kitchen.

Pictures of DJ Cuppy dancing in the kitchen Credit: @cuppymusik

Source: Instagram

What escalated the video was the presence of a cook in the background who was busy stirring a pot as the entertainer gave some energetic dance moves.

See the video below

Netizens react to Dj Cuppy dancing in the kitchen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed DJ Cuppy's dance video in the kitchen.

djstylishdestylishgh:

"Show them."

jcoin01777:

"idan no dey cook na tiktok idan dey do inside kitchen."

real_oppy:

"Aunty Ife come and carry your Amalaaaaa.... Leave TikTok alone."

jigga_7even:

"Wey no be you dey cook."

laolunyc:

"Maddd!! There’s a science to this dance. Just can’t figure it out..tutorial pls."

eyebreakdrules:

"Hilda No do pass like this ."

DJ Cuppy is keeping her short hair pretty with a pink durag

Legit.ng previously reported that Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy seemed to be settling in quite well into the 'short hair, don't care' club and her latest post is proof.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola took to her Twitter page to reveal that she finally got herself a durag(s).

She had earlier taken to Twitter to share a video of herself trying on a black durag, asking her fans in the caption what they thought of the look on her.

The next day, the Jollof On The Jet crooner shared a selfie of herself sporting a pink one and questioned why anyone would think she wouldn't own one in pink - a colour she has made part of her identity.

Source: Legit.ng