Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed sadness over the passing of indigenous Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi

Describing the deceased as a jewel, the governor noted that the untimely death of the actor came as a great shock to Osun state

Adeleke added that the late Afolabi was an excellent ambassador of Osun in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed condolences to Nollywood fans, friends, and families of the late Murphy Afolabi, a prominent Yoruba actor who died on Sunday, May 14.

Afolabi died in a home accident. He slipped in his bathroom after having a bath and injured his head on the floor, according to reports.

Pictures of Murphy Afolabi, and Ademola Adeleke Credit: @morphyafolabi20, @goveademolaadeleke

Source: Instagram

He was from Osun state and has used the state's cultural heritage in several of his films.

In an update by The Punch, Adeleke lauded the late Afolabi as a fine ambassador of Osun who committed his life via his acting talent to sustaining the essence of Omoluabi.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The governor prayed to God for strength for his family and friends to face the irreparable loss, Vanguard added.

In his words:

"I remember the last time he visited me at the country home. We discussed issues bordering on the development of the entertainment industry.

"We agreed on plans to make Osun the cultural and tourism centre of Yorubaland.

"Mr Afolabi was a passionate and ingenious Nollywood actor who stood firm in promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba through his God-given talent.

"We can only be proud that he lived a life of grace and glory by successfully putting Osun in the frontline within the Nollywood film industry.

"We hereby condole his numerous fans across the world, his colleagues, friends, and families on the demise of a wonderful personality.

"We take solace in the fact that Afolabi lived a fulfilled life, showcasing his talent to the outside world while earning applause from all and sundry."

What you should know about Murphy Afolabi

Afolabi was born on May 5, 1974, and entered the film business in 2001.

He was a graduate of Iree Polytechnic, and featured in almost 60 films until his demise.

Some of his movie appearances were, "Ifa Olokun," "Omowunmi," "Jimi Bendel," "Wasila Coded," "Olokiki Oru," and "Idera."

Source: Legit.ng