Popular Nigerian skit maker, ZicSaloma has condemned the excesses of airline personnel after a terrifying experience.

The comedian narrated what transpired between him and an Airpeace official at the airport recently.

According to him, he was denied a boarding pass despite his arrival on time before the flight's boarding.

Zics stated that he and his assistant spent minutes begging the flight attendant to give them their passes since other passengers were yet to be boarded.

However, another client came at the same time, was given a boarding card, and was allowed to enter.

He then sought to alter the ticket, but the attendant contacted her supervisor, and the trip cost was increased.

Watch the video below

Internet users react

wholesalershub9ja:

"Small power, youll see them flexing cockroach muscles."

iam_kingbaba:

"All the Nigerian airlines staff are bunch of id!ots. Very rüde and unkept."

plussizeshoesft:

"Customer service is lacking both offline and online, the messages I sent them since uwa is still unattended to."

snatchedbyjon:

"Nothing different from them and nurses."

emanezjay_official:

"Once them dey work for some specific places.. Like airline, bank.. Them go dey act like say na them get half of the company.. Lol na stupid pride.. No be stubbornness.. Person why go close from work now go still enter bus go house."

moniqueosaghae:

"Air peace staff now are full of dubious attitudes recently, my last experience with them from Benin to Abuja was a terrible one. @flyairpeace your staff in Benin only check in customers who gave them tips and sale other customers tickets while these customers are already at the check in counter."

