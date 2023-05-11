A Nigerian man has stirred mixed reactions on social media after he showed off his understanding girlfriend

He heaped praises on the young lady and commended her for tolerating 'pains and arguments' that other ladies would not entertain

Many Nigerians came for him as they slammed a scene in his clip where his girlfriend was seen washing clothes

A Nigerian man, @seunshua, has excitedly praised his girlfriend on social media as he showed her off.

@seunshua shared a video of her washing clothes at his place, then another scene of her watching a television, unaware that she was being recorded.

He heaped praises on the young lady. Photo Credit: @seunshua

Source: TikTok

He gushed over the lady, saying she was really trying for taking 'pains and arguments' for him.

He wrote via TikTok:

"To be honest, this babe is really trying. The pains and arguments she goes through sometimes because of me.

"It's really difficult for other girls still face it and still stay."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Adapoundsanddollars said:

"Why are you putting her through pains and arguments, hope u have cold water and para…Oya buy her washing machine n money for hair."

Fatimah Adekemi said:

"One thing I dey happy for be say I no wash my ex cloth or cook he for dey pain me now."

Adesewa said:

"Oloshi na ni gbogbo eyin okunrin when u see a better a lady you would be telling she has fade all of u mind will not touch ground."

issaabdullateef said:

"Dey play, she has seen better things on ground, because u are serious abd still working toward. if not, sope otilo. lady no dey joke with poverty."

KeepTheFuckOff said:

"How una take dey see girlfriend wey they romantic like this some go don tell you EWONI WEREY GAN."

merrynpyy said:

"By the time she go jam better guy she go don give up on love."

Temiloluwa said:

"Ah Una girlfriends dey help una wash cloth?hehe."

SMITH

"Nobody suffer reach understanding girlfriend."

Source: Legit.ng