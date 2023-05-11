Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, has sparked funny reactions over his recent interaction with fans

On Twitter, a fan begged the celebrity to help out with his school fees of N850k

To that, Omori advised the netizen to drop out but he sent money to another fan with lower fees

Popular Nigerian video director, TG Omori, recently had a funny exchange with some fans on Twitter.

It all started when Omori was feeling generous and asked a fan how much their school fees was after they had asked for help.

The video director asked the fan to drop their account details and asked for how much the school fees was. He eventually sent N200k to the fan.

Netizens laugh hard as TG Omori advises fan to drop out from school.

Source: Instagram

However, another netizen decided to try their luck and told TG Omori his school fees is N850k.

To that, the video director advised him to drop out of school.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as TG Omori tells fan to drop out of school

The video director’s response to the fan amused a number of netizens. They reacted to their exchange online. Read some comments below:

Divine called it wahala:

Salman laughed and called Omori’s advice a good one:

Dreylo said ‘Idan’ should not be in school:

Lummie reiterated Omori’s advice that the fan should drop out:

Olamillion said the fan did too much:

