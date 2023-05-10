Princess Tiffah left her father, Diamond Platnumz, mesmerised after showering him with love on WhatsApp status

The seven-year-old girl penned a series of messages expressing her love for her musician dad, saying he was her everything

Tiffah and her younger brother Nilan visited their dad two weeks ago, but she got too emotional at the airport while returning to South Africa

Diamond Platnumz's only daughter, Princess Tiffah, has penned a series of messages on her WhatsApp status, talking highly of her father.

Diamond Platnumz' and his daughter Tiffah have a special bond and are always serving daddy-daughter goals. Photo: Princess Tiffah.

Diamond, daughter's first love

The seven-year-old daughter, who recently got an iPhone 14 Pro Max as a gift from her singer dad, showered him with love.

In one of the messages, Tiffah described her father as her world.

"Papa, you are my angel forever in the whole world. You love me endlessly," she said.

"He is everything to me and my family."

Tiffah also shared an audio talking about her family, expressing how much she loves them.

"Hi, today, I'll be talking about my dad. I love my dad, my family, my brother, and my sister; though I don't have a sister but I really want one. I love my dad so much because he is my only love, brother's love, everyone's love," she said.

Diamond Planumz celebrates son's 6th birthday

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is a proud father as his dear boy turned a year older.

Prince Nillan Dangote, Zari Hassan's son, whom she sired with Tanzanian ex-husband Diamond, is now six.

Musician Diamond Platnumz celebrated his baby boy online with a heartwarming message and plenty of throwback photos.

"My handsome was born today….a prince @princenillan," part of the caption of the 33-year-old talented artiste read.

He joyfully shared an album of pictures showing the stunning growth of the young man who added a year to his age.

In one of the snaps, Nillan shared a sweet father-son moment with his dad, Diamond, as they relaxed on a couch.

