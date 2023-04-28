Talented Nigerian superstar Davido has continued to trend over his opulent lifestyle as he carried his talent manager along

The Stand Strong crooner, who recently acquired the latest 2023 Maybach model, got himself a luxury Patek Philippe wristwatch alongside his talent manager

A viral video captured the moment Davido was excited over his talent manager, Asa Asika, twining with him on the designer wristwatch

Nigerian singer Davido has been in the news lately for his extravagant lifestyle as he continues to prove his quality taste of living.

The Afrobeats singer, who recently acquired the latest 2023 Maybach model that cost him over N400 million, went to buy himself an expensive Patek Philippe wristwatch.

As if that wasn’t enough, the singer coerced his talent manager, Asa Asika, to join him in owning the exact wristwatch.

Davido took to social media to reveal how he and his lawyer, Bobo, worked on Asa Asika made him buy the jewellery.

He wrote:

"Asa Asika finally oo. After me and Bobo beg Asa to buy watch, Igbo ma."

Watch the video below

Internet users react

chidexfashionstore:

"God I see what u are doing for others pls do for me too."

a16283939:

"Burna is watching that guy things always de somehow, e go burst out after e tours just now."

michelledera:

"This is how I’ll treat myself after working really hard and earning good fortune."

official_alexp:

"Timeless money them dy spend."

ceo_softmoney:

"I hope I’m among the few others that can give you motivation? "

warricharacter:

"Mercedes Benz sha…..mk they leave luxury for una Una too sabi…"

Source: Legit.ng