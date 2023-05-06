Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has denied allegations that she experienced difficulties following recent cosmetic surgery

The mother of one recently spoke up on social media about her arduous liposuction surgery experience

After Dikeh shared her experience on social media, a Twitter user claimed that the actress was in serious condition and needed prayers from her fans

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, well known as Tontolet, has responded to critics who are shading her for undergoing her third liposuction procedure.

Dikeh revealed on Instagram last week that she would undergo another liposuction procedure to get rid of her "tummy fat because it grew back."

Pictures of Tonto Dikeh Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The actress posted a video of herself at the hospital and said she was looking forward to the procedure.

After that, people started criticising it on social media and came up with different stories regarding the surgery she did.

A Twitter user claimed the actress suffered complications from buttlift surgery and "is in a critical condition.

"I hear Tonto Dikeh is in critical condition in a hospital in Dubai. She went for a third liposuction and BBL which is bum bum enlargement," the user wrote.

"I hear the operation didn’t go well, and she’s now in a critical condition in the hospital!" I pray for her quick recovery."

However, the actress brushed down the Twitter user's assertion, calling it "negative unverified nonsense."

Dikeh said that, contrary to what the user had reported, she underwent her abdominal surgery in Enugu.

The screen beauty added that her "health is top notch, and I am safe in my own home."

See her post below

Nigerians react

officialpascalamanfo:

"I have a teaching on this! I will post a clip of it today. When people hear bad news they often use a particular phrase… they say…I said it! And I said simply means that before the said bad incident ever happened they had subconsciously wished it on the person, waited patiently for it to manifest so that in their envy and witchcraft they can be proven right!"

realsusanpeters:

"Bad news for them sells fast , they will never post good news !!! SMH !!"

hrhbanny:

"UR REPLY ALWAYS GETS ME SAYING “GBAM “ after reading. NEGATIVITY HAS TAKEN OVER SOME HEARTS. SMH . ❤️❤️❤️"

olufemiosunkoya:

"Why can't you people be natural as God created you."

