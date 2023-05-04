Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support on Instagram following his hospitalisation for "medical complications"

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced his hospitalisation on April 12th, asking for privacy

Fans and colleagues have expressed their good wishes for Foxx on social media

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has released his first public statement since being hospitalised for an unknown "medical complication" almost three weeks ago.

Jamie Foxx posted on Instagram for the first time since being rushed to the hospital. Images: @iamjamiefoxx

The 55-year-old actor, known for his roles in films such as Ray and Django Unchained, took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the outpouring of hospitalisation support from fans.

Jamie Foxx has posted on Instagram for the first time since being rushed to hospital

Foxx's hospitalisation was first announced by his daughter Corinne on April 12th, who stated that her father had experienced a medical complication while on the Atlanta set of the Netflix comedy Back in Action. She also asked for privacy for the family during this time.

@philip_lewis shared a screenshot of Foxx's message on Twitter with the caption:

"Jamie Foxx posts on Instagram for the first time since hospitalization: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Fans show their support to the Django Unchained actor and pray for his recovery

The post received responses from fans who shared kind words about the actor.

@s_p_i_r_i_t_u_s said:

"God is good."

@April_Sassy said:

"I hope Jamie Foxx has a complete recovery from whatever is making him ill. I loved him and his entertainment for 30 years going back to In Living Color."

@showme_02 said:

"Uhhh ok. I’m just going to sit here and be quiet. hospitalisation"

@angellilix said:

"Praying for healing ❤️‍ and complete restoration ."

@_JackPBrown said:

"When I saw him trending I got scared. I hope he has a safe and speedy recovery ❤️"

@_MsDina said:

"It's really good to see this. Praying for a speedy recovery "

@DennisJ60034933 said:

"Speedy recovery "

@VERONASFILMS said:

"Keeping Jamie in my prayers ❤️here’s to a full and speedy recovery."

Jamie Foxx suffers from a stroke on the Back in Action set

Legit.ng previously reported on Foxx suffering a stroke while on set.

While filming Back In Action, Jamie Foxx was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a stroke.

According to the website mid-day.com, Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors believe is causing blood clots in his brain.

