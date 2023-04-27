Jamie Foxx was transported to an Atlanta hospital on April 11 while filming his upcoming movie Back in Action

Foxx had a stroke following a long struggle with high blood pressure, which caused blood clots in his brain

Daily Loud revealed the news, and netizens who adore Jamie Foxx prayed for his recovery

While filming Back In Action, Jamie Foxx was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a stroke.

Jamie Foxx's fans are worried after he suffered from a stroke on the set of 'Back in Action'. Image: Karwai Tang

According to the website mid-day.com, Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors believe is causing blood clots in his brain.

Doctors say Jamie Foxx is lucky to have survived a stroke

The news publication further reported that Jamie could have died if he had not been transported to an Atlanta hospital on April 11 after requiring medical attention while on a movie set.

"It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived - he is very lucky to be alive!"

Sources who leaked the news said the Back In Action film set may have been too stressful for the 55-year-old actor, which is why he fainted.

Netizens wish Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery after suffering from a stroke

In a tweet, the news blog @DailyLoud shared Jamie's health status on the timeline, and the post went viral.

Fans of Jamie Foxx rushed to the comments area, concerned about the actor's health. Some prayed for Jamie to recover quickly from a stroke and be healthy enough to take over Hollywood with his incredible talent.

@JayCartere said:

"Please save this talented man. We can’t lose him. He’s got so much more to give!"

@Laurawelchfr shared:

"I'm praying for Jamie ❤️"

@prettygirlmaric posted:

"This is so heartbreaking."

@itsavibe replied:

"I thank God he's okay. He's one of the most talented humans."

@HushtagStiggers commented:

"I wish him a speedy recovery ❤️‍"

@ContentForAll also said:

"This is horrific. I hope this man recovers. He is an incredible entertainer."

@TheBigBear15 added:

"I’m not a religious man, but I’m praying for Jamie I hope he can recover soon and be healthy."

Martin Lawrence sends Jamie Foxx a message after hospitalisation

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Martin Lawrence shared a heartfelt message of support to fellow entertainer Jamie Foxx.

TMZ reported actor Jamie Foxx was hospitalised with a medical complication.

Messages of support poured in for Jamie and his family during this difficult time. Many celebrities, including comedy superstar Marty Mar, wished the star a speedy recovery.

