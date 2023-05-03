Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stirred reactions online as she bragged about her essence in new photos

The billionaire wife displayed her pretty self in nice, simple attire as she reminded her fans and followers of what she is made of

Regina Daniels made claims about her natural ability to get whatever she wants without going after it

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels sparked reactions online as she recently shared photos of herself looking pretty.

Using her new post to flaunt her gorgeous fit and body, she made some mindblowing revelations about her personality.

Pictures of Regina Daniels Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire's wife disclosed that she was not the type to chase because she has all it takes to attract whatever she wants.

"I don’t chase…. I attract (like a magnet)," she simply stated.

See her post below

Nigerians react to Regina’s post

officialmariandeboss:

"U no supposed chase."

emediongbam6565:

"A beauty and more.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

toosweetprobity:

"You’re magnificent.❤️❤️❤️"

cristiano_nassr:

"You indeed attract.❤️❤️❤️"

johnrolle61:

"Good morning my love I never looked at it that way you as a magnet so that is why I am attracted to you and I feel a strong attraction to you and I all ways feel something pulling me toward you Regina ❤️ I love you from the first time in my life I see you from that first look at you I fall in love with you because I was attracted to you I must some how I feel your magnetic field and started fall right away for you I am trying to explain Love because your magnetic field that you is putting out I wish that the hole world feel it and fall in love with you Regina Daniels Take care my love."

iykemarizu:

"You can attract us anymore since you prefer older wine mbok."

lube.princejnr:

"Magnetic force."

Ned Nwoko shows off affectionate side, continues to hold Regina Daniels in public

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently left fans gushing over their loved-up display on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the young movie star shared a video of herself with her husband as they paid a condolence visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently lost his wife.

Ned proved himself to be an affectionate gentleman as he continued to walk beside Regina to hold her hands. The billionaire politician also made sure to help his woman as she tried to bend to get into their white sportscar upon leaving the Kalu residence.

Source: Legit.ng