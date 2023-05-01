Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Raphael better known as Zlatan Ibile revealed that it took months to master his role in the popular movie Gangs of Lagos

In a recent interview with media personality, Samuel Eni Zlatan revealed the sacrifice he made to perfect his acting debut

He also disclosed that he had to stop recording songs for a while in order to focus on his acting role

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has revealed that it took him months to deliver his role in Amazon Prime’s first African original movie, Gangs Of Lagos.

The crime thriller, which debuted on April 7, 2023, featured Zlatan as the legendary criminal Kash.

Zlatan speaks on how he perfected his debut movie role for Gangs of Lagos Credit: @zlatan_ibile, @gangsoflagos

Source: Instagram

The Zanku singer said recently in an interview with media personality Samuel Eni that learning karate for the movie role took him months.

He also disclosed that he quit music temporarily to focus on perfecting his role in the movie.

He said, "I have always wanted to act. I had a picture in my head. But I didn’t want it to be just any kind of movie. So, when I was called up that they wanted me to be in a movie by Amazon Prime, I said, ‘Yes, this is the actual one I want.’

"It took me months to go learn those Jet Li moves, Jackie Chan moves. It was stressful a little bit. I took out my time. I had to like pause recording music for a while. It took us like two months or so and then we rounded up [with the shooting of the movie]. The movie was shot in 2021."

See the video below

