Singer Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, penned a lengthy message to DJ Switch on her birthday

Lola, in her message, described DJ Switch as her sister and her go-to person in good and bad times

She also shared lovely pictures of the DJ, including one of them together, which left her followers gushing

Popular disc jockey DJ Switch marked her birthday on Tuesday, April 25, and it came with a heartwarming message from singer Peter Okoye of Psquare's wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye.

Lola, in a lengthy message, gushed about DJ Switch, who she described as her 'soul-sister' as she expressed gratitude for having her as a friend.

Lola Omotayo describes DJ Switch as her soul-sister. Credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

To confirm how close they are, Lola shared photos of them.

An extract from her message read:

"I am so grateful to have such a wonderful, compassionate, most supportive and kind person to call a friend. You are my sister not by blood but by heart and I don’t take you for granted."

See her post below:

DJ Switch reacts to Lola Omotayo's message

The DJ, in Lola's comment section, appreciated her for the kind words. She wrote:

"Thank you so much @lolaomotayo_okoye I really appreciate your words to me and you know I dey your back always. I love you plenty ❤️ ."

See other reactions, Legit.ng captured below:

officiallrosie:

"Happy birthday switch, a legendary hero, I salut ."

vzhun:

"Switchy Switch Birthday Blessings my Gee!"

jeangeorgetrends:

"Happy Birthday Switch Wishing you a Fantastic Fabulous Birthday."

berylcosmeticsnbodycare:

"National treasure.. God bless you with good health of mind and body ."

styleteebera:

"Happy birthday switch! I have loved you since 2020! Bravest bravo! ❤️❤️❤️."

kimkidswears:

"Happy birthday pretty brave woman "

DJ Switch opens up on relocation

Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch took to social media to speak about her rumour asylum in Canada following her role in the #EndSARS movement in October of 2020.

Switch addressed the rumours that she had sought asylum in Canada after her coverage of the Lekki shooting went viral.

The DJ debunked the claims, revealing she never left the country. In the message, she revealed she was, however, finally travelling out of the country, but not to Canada.

